Louis C.K. Begs Fans to Contact Theaters Directly to Help Release Already Completed ‘Fourth of July’ Comeback Movie

Louis C.K. is asking for an assist from his fans, requesting they contact theaters directly to help an already-completed movie Fourth of July reach a bigger amount of theaters.

The controversial comedian announced the new self-financed picture, which he directed and has a small role in, on his website this week, dropping a trailer and revealing a limited release in July. The cast includes mostly unknowns, but also some past C.K. collaborators like conservative comedian Nick Di Paolo.

“We are still compiling and constantly adding to the list of theaters which I will post on the web page for the movie which is on my website,” the comedian said. “Also if you would like Fourth of July to play at a theater near you, please contact the theater directly and ask for it.”

In his announcement, C.K. alluded to the film being drawn from his own personal experiences.

As we drew out the characters and the story we found the movie was also a great vehicle for talking about anxiety. Anxiety, it’s something that almost everyone who I love suffers from. I have a lot of remorse in my life about having misunderstood the anxiety suffered by people I love. This movie was an opportunity to explore that subject and share some of what we learned and have experienced.

In 2017, C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct by a number of women, bringing an end to multiple projects, including his long-running FX series Louie and another film he directed, I Love You Daddy, which still has yet to receive a general release.

Fourth of July, however, is not his first shot at a comeback. He previously independently released the comedy special Sincerely Louis C.K., a special for which he won a Grammy in April. The Fourth of July release so far includes three theaters in New York City, Chicago, and Boston.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com