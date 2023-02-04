Mark Hamill Selling Signed Star Wars Merch To Help Fund Ukraine Fight, Calls Country’s Actions ‘Nothing Short of Inspirational’

Mark Hamill will help Ukraine raise funds to fight off the current Russian invasion by selling autographed and limited edition Star Wars posters to hardcore collectors. It’s the latest effort by the actor to draw attention and support to the country’s efforts against Russia, including previously becoming an ambassador for a major drone effort.

Hamill spoke to Politico’s Wilhelmine Preussen about the effort and revealed the posters will be part of a limited run and will be targeting hardcore collectors.

“For real hardcore collectors — especially those that have disposable income — you can get way more money … than you would imagine,” the actor said.

The sale will reportedly take place next week in honor of the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine. The funds will go to United24, a Ukrainian fundraising platform.

Hamill praised the efforts by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his country during the war “nothing short of inspirational.” The Luke Skywalker actor told Politico he hadn’t offered autographed material since 2017 when he was promoting Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

On top of his Star Wars work, Hamill is also known for roles like Joker in a series of animated Batman projects like Batman: The Animated Series.

Zelensky previously asked the actor to become an ambassador for a major drone project for the country back in September.

Honored to be an Ambassador for the Army of Drones and to help President Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine in any way possible 🇺🇦@ZelenskyyUA @U24_gov_ua pic.twitter.com/1JafSR7Nny — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) September 29, 2022

In a conversation with Zelensky, Hamill called Russia an “empire of evil.”

Hamill’s latest actions follow him causing a stir with some fans after some noticed he “liked” a tweet from the controversial J.K. Rowling. The actor quickly took to social media to clarify and distance himself from the novelist and her views on gender.

