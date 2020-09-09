Maya Rudolph Says Portraying Kamala Harris Is Like Playing ‘A Cool Superhero’

Maya Rudolph discussed her impression of Kamala Harris on the latest episode of Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett’s SmartLess podcast. While raving about the vice presidential candidate, the former Saturday Night Live star compared the gig to playing “a cool superhero.”

Rudolph appeared as Harris during several guest spots on the last season of SNL and it’s likely she’ll be needed back, especially with the upcoming debates. On the newest episode of SmartLess, Bateman asked Rudolph if she was “excited or dreading” the possibility of portraying Harris “for the next, probably, 12 years.” Rudolph responded, “Can I just say, wouldn’t that be a nice problem to have instead of this fucking shit pile of shit mountain that we’re living in?”

From there, Rudolph gushed about Harris, calling the Democratic vice presidential nominee “pretty fantastic.” She continued, “There’s nothing there that isn’t cool. It’s like, ‘Hey do you want to play a cool superhero?’ Yeah sure, I’m good. It’s fun to be a cool person.”

When asked if she’s on board with the idea of frequently flying from Los Angeles to New York to appear on SNL, Rudolph noted, “I think I’m a little bit in denial of what is happening in the world and what is going to happen. I mean, is there going to be a live show?” However, the comedian acknowledged that SNL creator Lorne Michaels is her “forever boss,” meaning there’s a good chance she’ll appear any time he asks.

Last month, Rudolph spoke to the New York Times about the possibility of appearing on the upcoming season of SNL. “I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during a pandemic, but if there’s anyone that can work it out, I’m sure Lorne has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there,” she said.

SNL started airing “At Home” editions when the coronavirus pandemic shut down production in March. Variety reported in July that NBC is making plans to bring the sketch show back to the studio for the upcoming season. It’s unclear what that process will entail, but there’s unlikely to be a live audience.

As we previously reported, Harris herself appeared on the SmartLess podcast last month. During her appearance, Bateman asked about the legal possibilities of removing President Donald Trump from office prior to the November election. The Democratic vice presidential candidate was more determined to defeat Trump in November.

Listen below to Rudolph’s appearance on the latest SmartLess podcast. Her comments about Harris begin at the 43:10 mark.

