Megyn Kelly Brands Jon Stewart a ‘Prick’ Over His ‘Ambush’ of Andrew Sullivan: He Says ‘A Lot of Bullsh*t’ With No Accountability

Megyn Kelly called Jon Stewart a “prick” over his treatment of Andrew Sullivan on his Apple TV+ show earlier this year.

On the Tuesday edition of The Megyn Kelly Show, Sullivan joined as a guest and discussed his appearance on an episode of Stewart’s show titled The Problem with White People.

Sullivan has previously claimed that he was not made aware of the episode’s title before logging on for the interview and felt ambushed when he was asked about racist systems in America.

The exchange became heated when Sullivan asked Stewart to explain exactly which American systems are racist. They argued for several minutes until Stewart exclaimed, “Andrew, you’re not living on the same fucking planet we are, honestly.”

On Tuesday’s show, Kelly said, “I think people tend to be more reasonable and maybe even a little bit more conservative as they get older, not Jon Stewart, man. To say he is on board the woke train is to understate what we saw on that show.”

“You’ve described it as an ambush. It had the feel of an ambush where they had him, two super, super far Left, woke people who were, who hate white people and then you!” she continued. “They treated you like David Duke had shown up!”

“I was asked 24 hours before and I did it as a favor — I was told I would just be one-on-one with Jon, so it was a kind of ambush,” Sullivan revealed. “To go on a television show and to be attacked because of your race and your sex, a dismissal of the entire group of people based upon their race and their sex. The definition of that is bigotry. And he gave a platform for that kind of bigotry.”

“The show was called and they kept us from me, The Problem with White People. Do you think they do ‘The Trouble with Jews, The Trouble with African Americans?’ No, it’s as if they’ve decided this one racial grouping is to be demonized, marginalized and become a target of hate,” he continued.

“They have become everything they opposed. They’re racists, sexists, and they really, really despise this country!” Sullivan added.

Kelly went on to discuss her own issues with Stewart.

“Jon Stewart’s not an honest broker,” Kelly said. “I said on the air that — I didn’t like him and that he wasn’t an honest broker and that he hid behind the veil of ‘I’m a comedian’ to offer a lot of bullshit without any accountability. And he called me at Fox. He called me and he was upset that I had called him all those things.”

“I stood by every word and I told him why I thought that,” she added, “I know he’s dishonest, cause he said things about me that I know are not true. And he had no answer for why he had misrepresented me so badly on so many occasions. No answer at all. He just wanted to get views. That’s it.”

She concluded, “That’s just who he is. Right? So I think people found something charming about his comedy routine on that show and that legacy has stayed with him. He’s done some good work for the veterans. No one would take that away from him, but he’s a prick. I’m sorry, but he’s a jerk and you can see it in full scope with you.”

