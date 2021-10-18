The legendary comedy director Mel Brooks is coming to Hulu with a follow-up to his acclaimed film History of the World Part I.

History of the World Part II will be a sequel series to the original film, Variety reports, and Brooks will be writing and executive producing.

Brooks will be joined by comedians like Nick Kroll and Wanda Sykes for the eight-episode series.

The writers room is beginning in October with production slated to begin in Spring 2022. “I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” Brooks said.

For the two or three of you who don’t know who Mel Brooks is, he directed a number of films considered among the greatest comedies of all time, including The Producers, Young Frankenstein, and Blazing Saddles.

Brooks going to the streaming service follows the success of comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short with their Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

