Michael Moore Receives Right-Wing Backlash Over Tweet About Boulder Shooting Suspect

By Andrew ShusterMar 24th, 2021, 1:06 pm
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Michael Moore is receiving backlash from many right-wing commentators following a tweet about the suspect involved in Monday’s shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado that left 10 people dead.

On Tuesday, police arrested suspected gunman Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old who immigrated to the U.S. from Syria as a child. He has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

“The life of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa shows that people can come from all over the world and truly assimilate into our beloved American culture,” Moore tweeted on Tuesday along with an image of the Statue of Liberty.

Moore, an outspoken gun control advocate and the director behind Bowling for Columbine, riled up many conservative figureheads with his suggestion that mass shootings are a part of “our beloved American culture.”

Former Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro responded, “Yes, clearly ‘American culture’ is to blame when a reportedly mentally ill Syrian immigrant who expresses hatred for Trump and concerns about ‘Islamophobia’ shoots up a supermarket. You are egregiously terrible.”

Shapiro was referencing reports that Alissa’s now-deleted Facebook page had decried both former President Donald Trump and “racist Islamophobic people.”

“So we’re all in agreement this is the worst tweet ever, right?” Daily Caller reporter Andrew Kerr said.

Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool wrote, “Michael Moore supports gun violence and terrorism.”

“What a vile creature you have become,” added conservative pundit Dave Rubin.

See the online backlash below.

