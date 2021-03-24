Michael Moore is receiving backlash from many right-wing commentators following a tweet about the suspect involved in Monday’s shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado that left 10 people dead.

On Tuesday, police arrested suspected gunman Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, a 21-year-old who immigrated to the U.S. from Syria as a child. He has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

“The life of Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa shows that people can come from all over the world and truly assimilate into our beloved American culture,” Moore tweeted on Tuesday along with an image of the Statue of Liberty.

Moore, an outspoken gun control advocate and the director behind Bowling for Columbine, riled up many conservative figureheads with his suggestion that mass shootings are a part of “our beloved American culture.”

Former Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro responded, “Yes, clearly ‘American culture’ is to blame when a reportedly mentally ill Syrian immigrant who expresses hatred for Trump and concerns about ‘Islamophobia’ shoots up a supermarket. You are egregiously terrible.”

Shapiro was referencing reports that Alissa’s now-deleted Facebook page had decried both former President Donald Trump and “racist Islamophobic people.”

“So we’re all in agreement this is the worst tweet ever, right?” Daily Caller reporter Andrew Kerr said.

Right-wing podcaster Tim Pool wrote, “Michael Moore supports gun violence and terrorism.”

“What a vile creature you have become,” added conservative pundit Dave Rubin.

See the online backlash below.

Yes, clearly “American culture” is to blame when a reportedly mentally ill Syrian immigrant who expresses hatred for Trump and concerns about “Islamophobia” shoots up a supermarket. You are egregiously terrible. https://t.co/sia85QpA0Q — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 24, 2021

Michael Moore supports gun violence and terrorism https://t.co/8TqAbg6qnu — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 24, 2021

So we’re all in agreement this is the worst tweet ever, right? https://t.co/d42Mrlcvbh — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) March 24, 2021

Still don’t think the left wants you and everyone you know dead? https://t.co/zNj0llIeQi — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) March 24, 2021

Can’t make this up. But we sure wish it were made up, don’t we? https://t.co/7OnKOes7T0 — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 24, 2021

Please do not think Michael Moore is representative of the people of Flint, Michigan. One of my favorite venues in the world is in Flint, run by absolutely wonderful people, and the fans in Flint are beautiful people. Moore is nothing like the people of Flint, Michigan. https://t.co/zrc06Kh3ij — Article V Convention of States please (@philthatremains) March 24, 2021

No one ever murdered people in his homeland. https://t.co/JHB4Gd7MHo — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 24, 2021

Remember that fun-loving goofy guy who made Roger and Me? That guy thinks you’re a dick. https://t.co/6nrzFusvfu — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) March 24, 2021

Probably one of the worst tweets of all time. https://t.co/BJp6Nifjbl — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) March 24, 2021

What the hell is wrong with you?

If this doesn’t violate any @twitter or @verified rules, it 💯 should and you should be iced from the platform for a long time.

I. Find. This. Extremely. Offensive. @jack.. you ok with this garbage? https://t.co/TkXc7rsiJl — 🇺🇸ERIC BOLLING🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) March 24, 2021

Did you really tweet this? We allowed him refuge in our country & he repaid us by murdering our own people. This is most heartless tweet I’ve seen in a long time. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 24, 2021

What a vile creature you have become. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 24, 2021

Pipe down Jabba, the only thing your worthless ass knows about American culture is how to take advantage of its freedoms for your own self promotion. — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) March 24, 2021

just gave up on being any sort of decent human then, huh? — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 24, 2021

Turn off CNN. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) March 24, 2021

