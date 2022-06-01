Navy SEAL Tells Joe Rogan the Military is Making an ‘Iron Man’ Inspired Suit to Use in Combat

Retired Navy SEAL Kristin Beck explained to Joe Rogan how the U.S. military is trying to recreate a suit, inspired by the Marvel hit Iron Man, to be used in combat.

During the Wednesday episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Beck broke down her involvement in the 2013 military program that aimed to outfit soldiers in state of the art suits.

“We’re trying to build the suit,” Beck said.

“Really,” a shocked Rogan said.

“We’ve been working on it for a long time,” Beck added. “I was on the beginning of project. It was called ‘Carnivore’ first and a few other names. But in the beginning it was only a small handful of us working on it.”

“What are they using to make the bodysuit out of?” Rogan asked.

“It’s all kinds of materials. I mean, titanium, carbon, fiber, all the top stuff,” Beck added.

Rogan asked if the suit would act as an exoskeleton of sorts.

“It’s exo. Yeah. It’s much stronger. You can carry a thousand pounds, you can do a lot,” Beck replied. “If you think about that kind of a suit, an exoskeleton, how are you gonna move that exoskeleton, those people? So if you had a squad, let’s just say you had 12 dudes in those exoskeletons, what airplane are gonna use? What humvees? What vehicles? How are you gonna get these guys around? What boats? It changes everything.”

Beck said this was just one of the intense projects she was assigned to develop. “I was very technical and I was working a lot of the national laboratories,” she said. “All the places that we built, the Manhattan project, we still have all those facilities all around. And so we still use ’em and we work with them and we try to push the envelope for military and civilian use.”

She elaborated that the suit could withstand lots of exterior threats and could be carried in a suitcase. “I have to be careful of some of the stuff I say,” she admitted.

“Are you saying stuff that you’re not — we could edit it out. If you’re saying stuff that’s classified,” Rogan asked.

“The iron man is not classified anymore,” Beck clarified. “They’ve talked about, I think it’s in Popular Mechanics now. So, but I think some of the people that worked on it are still classified and some of the stuff they’re doing now is probably classified.”

“Is that a situation where as new technology comes out, then they revise it? So they’re always working on it?” Rogan questioned.

“They’re always working on it,” Beck said smiling.

Listen above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

