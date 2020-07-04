Musician Neil Young is once again taking issue with the use of his much during events with President Donald Trump. In this case, for playing some of his songs, including “Keep On Rockin In The Free World”, over the loudspeakers at Friday’s Mount Rushmore event.

Young retweeted video from Rushmore featuring his music and said “this is NOT ok” with him.

This is NOT ok with me… https://t.co/Q9j9NRPMhi — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

He then said that he “stand(s) in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux,” who recently renewed objections to the monument’s location on ancestral land.

I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me https://t.co/iPVcFplOHa — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) July 4, 2020

The issue of Young’s music at Trump rallies has come up before, when he objected to the Trump campaign using “Rockin’ In The Free World”, which he then gave Sen. Bernie Sanders permission to use.

