comScore

WATCH: First Family Hosts Fourth of July Celebration at White House

Neil Young ‘NOT OK’ With Trump Camp Playing His Songs at Rushmore Event, Stands ‘In Solidarity With the Lakota Sioux’

By Caleb HoweJul 4th, 2020, 5:44 pm
Musician Neil Young

Matt Winkelmeyer, Getty

Musician Neil Young is once again taking issue with the use of his much during events with President Donald Trump. In this case, for playing some of his songs, including “Keep On Rockin In The Free World”, over the loudspeakers at Friday’s Mount Rushmore event.

Young retweeted video from Rushmore featuring his music and said “this is NOT ok” with him.

He then said that he “stand(s) in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux,” who recently renewed objections to the monument’s location on ancestral land.

The issue of Young’s music at Trump rallies has come up before, when he objected to the Trump campaign using “Rockin’ In The Free World”, which he then gave Sen. Bernie Sanders permission to use.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: