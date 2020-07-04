President Donald Trump on Saturday retweeted journalist Kimberly Strassel summarizing a response from former vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden regarding the tearing down of monuments and statues across the country.

Joe Biden was asked specifically about the issue of monuments and statues this week, and said he understands the sentiment but sees a difference between a statue of a rebellious confederate and one of George Washington, for example. He said that confederate statues should be in museums not public places, and local officials should see to it.

Strasssel was tweeting live about the comments Thursday, and Trump retweeted her on Saturday, saying that taking down just the Confederate statues would be “the beginning of the end” and that Biden has “no clue.”

This would be the beginning of the end. He has no clue, but he wouldn’t be calling the shots!!! https://t.co/cHnSh3p69N — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020

It is not clear whether he’s saying Biden is clueless for thinking that one can honor the Founding Fathers without honoring the Confederates, or if he was suggesting that it is clueless to not realize that failing to specifically celebrate those who went to war to keep slavery would be “the beginning of the end.”

In another retweet, Trump also said that the Fake News Media is being laughed at in other countries for not asking Biden any real questions, like, I don’t know, what he thinks about Confederate monuments or something like that.

….The Fake News Media is being laughed at all over the world! https://t.co/TRX8XdaKgg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020

Trump also retweeted Strassel’s comments on the Seattle CHOP zone and the attempt by Seattle’s mayor at expulsion of a city council member.

…And if the Federal Government wasn’t getting ready to go in, and we were all set, it would still be a squatter’s (anarchist’s) mess! https://t.co/DHjxI7DkYu — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2020

—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]