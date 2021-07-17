During his stint filling in for Jimmy Kimmel, comedian Nick Kroll roasted “alleged piece of human shit” Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) after he was spotted at a Free Britney rally.

He opened the segment by saying he applied to be a writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live! 16 years ago but was told his “jokes suck ass.” He then went on to share 2005-era jokes including that “there will never be a dumber, more racist president than George W. Bush” and ribbed on Britney Spears shaving her head.

“Boy, Britney’s dad needs to hide his Flowbee better… then freeze her bank accounts and generally restrict all her personal freedoms for almost two decades,” he said.

After joking that former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezo‘s 10-minute trip to outer space would be the “longest break that any Amazon employee has ever been given,” Kroll turned his attention to Gaetz.

“Speaking of people that I would like to send to space, did you guys see this?” he said. “Florida congressman and piece of human shit—I’m sorry, alleged piece of human shit—Matt Gaetz was in town this week to raise money in the fight against homelessness. I’m just kidding, he went to a Free Britney rally.”

He played a clip of the congressman advocating for Spears in front of a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday.

“Britney’s been abused by the media, she’s been abused by a grifter father, and she’s been abused by the American justice system,” Gaetz said before calling for “a federal change in the law that will free Britney and the millions of Americans who are impacted by a corrupt guardianship system.”

Kroll responded to the clip saying, “At first I was impressed that Matt Gaetz was on the right side of an issue, then I was bummed that we were wearing almost the same exact suit.”

“But now I realize that he was only there because he thought he was gonna get a free Britney,” he continued. “I just love that the guy who’s been accused of sex trafficking a minor is suddenly an advocate for troubled children getting less supervision.”

Gaetz is currently under investigation by the Justice Department over accusations that he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him.

Watch above, via YouTube

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com