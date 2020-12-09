Nicolas Cage to Explore Origins of F*ck, Sh*t and Other Curses in Netflix Series ‘History of Swear Words’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nicolas Cage and Netflix are teaming up to teach people where all their favorite curses came from.

The actor is set to host History of Swear Words, a six-episode series that will explore the origins of the words “fuck,” “shit,” “bitch,” “dick,” “pussy” and “damn.” Each 20-minute episode will feature Cage sitting down with historians and experts in etymology to discuss the usage and cultural impact of specific expletives.

The series, produced by Funny or Die, will also feature celebrity guests such as Sarah Silverman, Nick Offerman, Jim Jeffries, Nikki Glaser and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Netflix announced the series with a teaser trailer that opens with Cage passionately painting on a canvas concealed from the camera. “It has the power to stir our souls and intoxicate our minds,” he says. “To truly explore its essence, we must plunge unafraid deeply into its enchanted garden.”

Cage goes on to describe his artwork as “the temple of sensuality and a term for that kid too afraid to play dodgeball in gym class.” It’s then revealed that he’s painting the word “pussy.”

History of Swear Words premieres January 5 on Netflix. Watch the teaser above, via YouTube.

