Nicolas Cage is set to star as Joe Exotic from Netflix’s hit series Tiger King in a new scripted series by Imagine Entertainment and CBS Studios, according to Variety. Cage, who is most known for his roles in National Treasure and Face/Off, will be the 56-year-old’s first TV role of his career

The announcement comes a little over a month since Tiger King became one of the most popular documentaries in the world. It follows Joesph Maldonado-Passage and Carole Baskin, two notorious big cat owners, and chronicles their years-long feud. Baskin has been outspoken against the documentary, claiming Tiger King creators had “betrayed [her] trust.” She recently was tricked into an interview with Jimmy Fallon that ended up being a prank.

Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for endangering tigers and attempting to carry out a murder-for-hire plot against Baskin. He’s kept in contact with his newfound fame through his husband Dillon Passage, who currently runs all of his social media.

The scripted series is based off of a June 2019 article entitled “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild” by Texas Monthly. Before the March 2020 documentary, it was the most in-depth piece surrounding Joe Exotic. Variety reports the series will center around the GW Zoo and explore how Joe Exotic created his persona and why it all fell apart.

