No Dolly Biopic for Jim Carrey As He Announces Likely Retirement: ‘I’ve Done Enough’

Only days after the shocking announcement that 67-year-old Bruce Willis was stepping away from acting, Jim Carrey has said he is “fairly serious” about leaving the cameras behind himself.

In an interview with Access this week promoting his new film Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey was asked about country singer Dolly Parton recently floating the idea of Carrey portraying her musical partner Porter Wagoner, which doesn’t sound like much of a possibility, according to the actor.

“Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious,” he said, later adding, “this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.”

Host Kit Hoover pushed the actor and asked how serious he was, to which he confirmed he is at least “taking a break.”

“It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s, you know, written in gold ink that says to me that it’s going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break,” he said, adding that he wants to continue painting and living a “spiritual life” beyond Hollywood. Carrey did say he would “always” be open to speaking to someone like Parton though.

Carrey, known for massive comedy hits like Dumb & Dumber, The Mask, and Bruce Almighty, recently criticized Hollywood as “spineless en masse” following Will Smith’s infamous breakdown at the most recent Academy Awards ceremony, where the actor walked on-stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Hollywood is just spineless en masse, and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore,” Carrey told CBS This Morning this week, condemning Smith’s actions.

If Carrey is serious about retirement, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 would be his last film, with the actor having nothing else planned or finished at the moment. The video game adaptation sequel hits theaters on April 8.

In recent years, Carrey has continued acting, but also posted numerous paintings targeting Republicans like former President Donald Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). He also authored a children’s book and produced two Showtime series, I’m Dying Up Here and Kidding.

