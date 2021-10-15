Peppa Pig Confronts Adele After She Rejected a Collaboration on Viral Instagram Live: ‘Don’t You Like Me?’

Peppe Pig was rather offended that Adele rejected a collaboration during an Instagram Live, confronting the singer during a recent appearance on London’s Capital FM.

In case you missed it, Adele rejected the idea of a collaboration with Peppe Pig during an Instagram Live last week:

Peppa Pig is typing…All we ask is for Adele to reconsider this collab for her album. (📷: @adele) pic.twitter.com/gYiTKrhL0J — E! News (@enews) October 15, 2021

The response, among others, have since gone viral, even gaining the attention of Peppa herself.

“That made me really, really sad when you said you wouldn’t collaborate with me,” Peppa said to Adele, calling into the star’s Capital FM interview. “Why not? Don’t you like me?”

Adele was visibly shocked by the question, asking the radio hosts if that was the voice of the actual Peppa pig.

Once they confirmed that it was really Peppa speaking, Adele threw some shade at the cartoon pig, saying, “First of all babes, Peppa, that ain’t the one of you that I know.”

“That’s not the same voice with the one I grew up with, with my son,” she added. “But Peppa, I’ve already said today that I regret it. I spent three years watching you and any time you want to go jumping in muddy puddles and sing in muddy puddles, I’m with you babes.”

Adele sat down with Capital FM on Thursday, the day she dropped her first single in five years — “Easy on Me.” The singer’s full album is set to be released on November 19.

Watch above, via Capital FM.

