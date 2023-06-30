Pete Davidson Laughs Over Staten Island Ferry Purchase Putting Him ‘In The Hole’: It’s ‘Kinda Funny This Will Be A Lifelong Problem For Me And Colin!’

Comedian Pete Davidson jokingly admitted that he may be in over his head after buying the Staten Island Ferry.

Davidson purchased the boat in January 2022 alongside fellow Saturday Night Live alum Colin Jost and real estate broker and comedy club owner Paul Italia for $280,000. Admittedly, Davidson said both him and Jost were “very stoned” the day they made the decision.

On the Wednesday edition of Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers with Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers, Davidson appeared as a guest and shared an update on the vessel he intends to turn into a traveling concert venue.

“Is there any update on the Staten Island ferry that you and Colin Jost bought?” host Seth Meyers asked.

“Wait — that was real?” Davidson asked jokingly. “No, we do have updates, so we just got all the plans built and like we had them do one of those computer generated — show you what it could be type things. And now we’re out to a few people and it seems like it’s all going well, but it’s definitely like five years away.”

Davidson explained that they want to be able to dock the boat in both New York and Miami.

“There’ll be a restaurant, there’ll be a concert venue. There’ll be a movie theater upstairs, like sort of restaurant area. And then there’s hotels in it,” Davidson replied.

“Wow, you really thought this through?” Meyers replied.

“Yeah, we have to cause we’re in the hole,” Davidson said.

Davidson joked that he was surprised the project was so serious.

“I just saw a link and sent a deposit and now I’m like stuck with a fucking boat,” Davidson said.

Davidson also added that they named the ferry Titanic 2 on the LLC paperwork.

“I’m just glad it’s not like turned to scrap or whatever. It’s like kind of funny that this will be a lifelong problem for me and Colin,” Davidson said.

Listen above via Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers with Seth Meyers and Josh Meyers podcast.

