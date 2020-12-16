George Clooney is the latest celebrity to deride those ignoring public health measures amid a global pandemic — railing against anti-maskers while on SiriusXM’s Howard Stern Show.

Mocking those who think mask-wearing goes against their freedom, Clooney reminded them, “that’s not how this shit works, dumbass.”

“Your freedom is this: You’re free to smoke until your lungs turn black, but you can’t do it on the bus. And you’re free to drink until your liver comes out your ass, but you can’t drink and then get behind the wheel of a car,” Clooney exclaimed.

The actor stressed that there have to be rules during such uncertain times and that people need to abide by them in order to create a safe environment.

“This is one that says, put on a fucking mask and we’ll get through this. We’ve got vaccines coming — let’s save another 60,000 lives before the vaccines,” he added.

Doubling down on comments he made during a recent interview with The Guardian, the movie star accused President Donald Trump of flirting with waitresses in New York City bars — calling him a “dumb goofball.”

“He was the guy that came up to us at the Stone Rose and sat at our table when he wasn’t invited and then would say, ‘What’s the name of the waitress?'” Clooney said. “It was like, ‘Well, I don’t know, ask your wife.'”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]