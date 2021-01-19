Comic Sarah Cooper Reveals When She Became Alarmed About the Trump Lip Sync Videos That Made Her Famous
Comedian Sarah Cooper, who shot to fame over her viral lip-synched trolls of President Donald Trump’s speeches and interviews, revealed the moment she realized her impression had “gone too far.”
Speaking to The Daily Beast, Cooper admitted she was taken aback when Trump got asked if he had seen her videos during an interview on Fox News last August.
“Oh my god, it was so crazy. That’s the point where you’re like, oh shit. Like, I don’t know if this is where I want to be,” said Cooper. “To have a reporter ask the president of the United States, have you seen these videos from Sarah Cooper?”
The comic continued, “Just to even say my name and my name was in his head for a second, maybe. It was one of those moments where I was just like, maybe I’ve gone too far.”
When Fox News host Steve Hilton asked Trump about Cooper’s videos, he denied having seen them but admitted he’d “like to.”
The president asked, “Are they good or bad? If you’re saying they’re positive, I’d like to look. If they’re not positive…”
After Hilton noted that Cooper “doesn’t mean it to be positive,” Trump responded, “I see. Well, I’ll have to check it out.”
