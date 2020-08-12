Viral TikTok Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Scores a Netflix Comedy Special

Best-selling author and viral Tik-Tok star Sarah Cooper, known for her lip-sync impressions of President Donald Trump, has scored her first comedy special on Netflix.

Cooper posted her first video, “How to Medical,” on April 23, and it’s racked up more than 21 million views across several social media platforms. The video features Cooper’s classic lip-sync impersonation of the president, during which she mocks an infamous Trump briefing, during which he suggests UV light and disinfectant as a cure for the coronavirus.

New York Times reporter Dave Itzkoff shared the Netflix announcement on Twitter:

Netflix has picked up a Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) comedy special, to be directed by Natasha Lyonne (@nlyonne) and executive produced by Maya Rudolph. pic.twitter.com/eSbVXL1wAs — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 12, 2020

The special, Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, will deal with “issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects,” according to Netflix’s statement, and will include a variety of interviews and sketches with special guests.

The special is set to premiere this fall and will be directed by Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne and executive produced by Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and Lyonne. Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment and Dan Powell of Irony Point will also serve as executive producers.

