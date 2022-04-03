Saturday Night Live Cold Open Parodies Fox & Friends Interviewing Trump: ‘Did You Commit a Coup, Sir?’

Saturday Night Live opened with a parody of Fox & Friends that featured guests including former President Donald Trump, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni.

The show has been off for three weeks, so the cast had a lot of material to work with for their 8-minute opening.

The hosts began by poking fun at Trump’s TRUTH Social app, with Mikey Day as co-host Brian Kilmeade saying that downloading the app caused his phone to become very hot.

“Like over 140 degrees,” he said, later adding, “it burned my son actually. Anyway, TRUTH Social — five stars.”

Heidi Gardner, portraying Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt, then said: “Speaking of truths alright, crush of the week — Ted Cruz — absolutely wiped the floor with Ketanji Brown Jackson last week by waving a children’s book at her.”

The Thomases were then parodied to discuss Clarence Thomas’ hospitalization and Ginni Thomas’ texts to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6.

“And now they want the honorable justice to recuse himself, I mean you’re allowed to speak your mind,” remarked Alex Moffat‘s Peter Doocy.

“Yes and I don’t want any trouble, I take my duty as the Yoko Ono of the Supreme Court very seriously,” said Ginni, played by Kate McKinnon. “All I want is a tidal wave of biblical vengeance to wash away the Biden family all the way to Gitmo and then we release the Kraken.”

The show then cut to a preview of Cecily Strong as Jeanine Pirro, co-host of The Five, saying she would discuss later on the show Disney’s “exciting new project: turning your kindergartener gay” and Kyle Rittenhouse debuting a cookbook.

The cold open wrapped up with James Austin Johnson as Trump Facetiming into the show to be asked about the seven-hour gap in White House phone logs on Jan. 6.

“Now sir, the January 6th committee is gearing up to make all sorts of claims, so let’s just put this to rest,” said Earhardt. “Did you commit a coup, sir?”

“No, no, you know what, there was no coup,” Trump replied. “It was an event, perhaps a take back event. A coup, perhaps.”

After rambling on for a bit he finished, “yes, in many ways it was an intentional planned coup, yes.”

“But they’re saying there’s this seven-hour gap in White House call logs that day,” said Doocy. “I mean you didn’t use a burner phone did you sir?”

Trump replied: “Nope, not true, never used burner phone — except for perhaps January 6th during that seven-hour period.”

Kilmeade went on to say, “let’s be real sir, the left wants to paint January 6th as some violent revolution, and it wasn’t.”

“Could have been, should have been maybe,” Trump replied.

Watch above, via SNL

