Seth Meyers Roasts Trump, Bill O’Reilly’s ‘So-Called’ History Tour: ‘Like Watching an Amnesia Patient Wander Up on Stage’

Seth Meyers brutally mocked Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for their “so-called” History Tour on Monday’s Late Night.

The tour kicked off on Dec. 11 at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, and despite O’Reilly’s claims otherwise, failed to attract a significant crowd.

Meyers noted that several ticket holders were even upgrading to lower seats in an attempt to fill out the sparsely populated arena.

“Yikes!” Meyers said. “There was better attendance at my son’s kindergarten holiday pageant. Or there would have if it hadn’t been canceled due to Covid.”

Prior to mocking the crowd size, Meyers hit at Trump for continuing to talk about his Jan. 6 coup attempt, airing a clip of the former president claiming Mike Pence didn’t have the “courage to do what Thomas Jefferson did.”

Trump was referring to a false claim that Jefferson used his powers as vice president to rig the 1800 vote count, but instead of expanding on the notion, repeated the words “hear ye, hear ye.”

“It’s frankly hilarious that the only thing Trump seems to know about American history is that people used to say ‘hear ye, hear ye,'” Meyers cracked. “And he probably only knows that from one of those commercials where the owner of a local car dealership dresses up as a founding father for an ad advertising a presidents day sale.”

“I’ll say this, he’s the only guy I’ve ever seen do an episode of Drunk History stone-cold sober,” the host joked of Trump’s take on U.S. History. “I mean, it’s like watching an amnesia patient wander up on stage during a performance of Hamilton.”

Watch above, via NBC.

