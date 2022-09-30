Shaquille O’Neal Supports Adam Levine As Cheating Scandal Continues: ‘He’s A Good Man in My Book’

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal is showing support to friend and Maroon 5 frontman, Adam Levine, following cheating allegations.

Last week, numerous women came forward alleging that the married father of two, who is expecting his third child with wife Behati Prinsloo, slide into their DM’s with flirty messages.

One woman, Instagram model Sumner Stroh, said the singer even asked if he could name his third child after her.

In a new interview, Shaquille O’Neal is defending his longtime friend. Speaking with TMZ Sports, O’Neal praised Levine as a “great guy.”

Adam Levine is set to make his first event appearance, since the allegations surfaced, at a charity event for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation this weekend.

Adam is a personal friend of mine. He’s always been a great guy. He’s coming to help kids out this weekend — that’s as solid as you can get. It’s not my job to say, ‘You did this, you did this, you shouldn’t have did this, you shouldn’t have did that.’ As far as I’m concerned, he’s coming to help kids out this weekend and you know, he’s a good man in my book. You know, he’s going through some things right now, but I’m sure he will overcome this. But again it’s not my job to say he should do this, he should do this. All I know is October 1st, he’s gonna be there. We’re gonna raise a lot of money. People gonna be going crazy, and he’s a good man in my book. Anybody — anyone that helps out kids, kids that need I’m with them.

Listen above via TMZ Sports.

