Country singer Morgan Wallen is getting a second shot at Saturday Night Live.

NBC has announced that Wallen will perform as the musical guest on the Dec. 5 episode of the sketch comedy show, which is being hosted by Jason Bateman.

Wallen was initially slated as the musical guest for the Oct. 1o episode hosted by Bill Burr, but he got the boot after social media videos emerged of him partying in a crowded Alabama bar without a mask the weekend prior. SNL has strict safety protocols in place when it comes to keeping its cast and crew safe. Wallen was replaced by Jack White just days prior to the show going to air.

Wallen apologized for his actions when he learned his appearance was canceled last month. “I was getting ready for SNL this Saturday, and I got a call from the show that I will no longer be able to play, and that’s because of COVID protocols, which I understand,” he said in an Instagram video. “I’m not positive for COVID, but my actions from this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams. I respect the show’s decision, because I know that I put them in jeopardy.”

Wallen also noted at the time that SNL creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels hinted that he might be brought back at a future date.

Following Wednesday’s announcement that his appearance had been rescheduled, Wallen tweeted, “Let’s try this again.”

Let’s try this again pic.twitter.com/v1CS9c1Kza — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) November 25, 2020

SNL also announced that Timothee Chalamet will be making his hosting debut on Dec. 12, alongside musical guest Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. On Dec. 19, former cast member Kristen Wiig will host the show, accompanied by musical guest Dua Lipa.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]