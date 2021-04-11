SNL Cold Open Portrays White and Black TV Anchors Arguing Over Recent News Stories — But They All Agree Matt Gaetz is an ‘Awful Guy’

Saturday Night Live’s cold open featured cast members Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, and Kate McKinnon portraying the anchors of a Minnesota TV news show with different views of recent news stories like the Derek Chauvin trial and the deaths of rapper DMX and Prince Phillip, but everyone was in agreement in disliking Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) — with the exception of the weatherman, played by Chris Redd.

The sketch began with the four anchors discussing Chauvin’s trial for the death of George Floyd, currently in progress. At first, it sounded like everyone was on the same page, citing the video evidence and witness testimony as presenting a very strong case for the prosecution.

“Sounds like we all agree there’s no way Derek Chauvin walks away from this,” said McKinnon.

“Hmmm….well…” Nwodim and Thompson were far more skeptical.

“Wait a second. You guys aren’t buying into Chauvin’s defense, are you?” asked Bennett.

“Of course not,” replied Thompson.

“So what are you guys trying to say?” asked Bennett.

“You guys seem like good people,” said Thompson. “Let’s just say we’ve seen this movie before,” added Nwodim.

The group then brings in the weatherman, Calvin, for his two cents. “Look, I don’t want to get fired but obviously it’s an open-and-shut case,” replied Redd. “That being said he’s a white cop in Minnesota.”

The discussion then turned to the recent death of royalty, with Nwodim and Thompson thinking they were talking about DMX, and Bennett and McKinnon actually meaning Prince Phillip.

“There’s got to be one news story we can all agree on,” said McKinnon.

“What about Matt Gaetz?” asked Bennett, as the four all happily agreed. “Oh yeah, he’s an awful guy!”

“But when you think about it, 17 ain’t that young,” interjected Redd.

“No, man,” Thompson scolded. “That’s why you in trouble. That’s why you’re in trouble, Calvin.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

