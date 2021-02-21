SNL Weekend Update Takes On Texas Senator’s Cancun Trip: ‘If You Hate Ted Cruz, This Is A Pretty Fun Week’

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update kicked off the jokes with several aimed at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), whose family trip to Cancun, Mexico caused controversy during the state’s winter storm.

“Well, if you hate Ted Cruz, this is a pretty fun week,” said anchor Colin Jost. “And if you like Ted Cruz, then you’re Ted Cruz.”

Regarding Cruz’s excuse that the family vacation was his daughters’ idea, Jost remarked, “if you think it’s bad to throw his daughters under the bus, Cruz would like you to know that statement was his wife’s idea.”

“I just love at after he abandoned Texas, he came back in a Texas flag mask like nothing happened,” Jost added. “That’s like Jared and Ivanka walking down Fifth Avenue in I Love York t-shirts.”

