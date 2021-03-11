Stacey Dash, After Washing Out at Fox News, Has Now Turned On Trump

Actress and former Fox News pundit Stacey Dash walked back her previous support of Donald Trump — apologizing for her past behavior and “mistakes.”

Although best known for playing Dionne in 1995 hit Clueless, Dash has since served as a political commentator for Fox News, which she now claims cast her as the “the angry, conservative, Black woman,” and even ran for Congress in California in 2018.

In a Wednesday interview with Daily Mail TV, Dash revealed she made “a lot of mistakes” once she joined the Fox News team, and apologized for previously lacking empathy.

“I’ve lived my life being angry, which is what I was on Fox News. I was the angry, conservative, Black woman and at that time in my life, it was who I was,” she said. “I realized in 2016 that anger is unsustainable and it will destroy you. And, you know, what people don’t know is I made a lot of mistakes because of that anger.”

“There are things that I am sorry for. Things that I did say, that I should not have said them the way I said them,” she continued. “They were very arrogant and prideful and angry. And that’s who Stacey was, but that’s not who Stacey is now. Stacey’s someone who has compassion, empathy.”

Following the 2017 Charlottesville rally, Dash supported Trump’s claim that there were “very fine people on both sides,” in addition to backing the idea that Mexican immigrants were criminals and rapists.

But everything changed following the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

“When that happened I was like, ok, I’m done. I’m truly done,” she said. “Because senseless violence of any kind I denounce. What happened on Jan. 6 was just appalling and stupid.”

“I’m not a victim of anyone,” she added. “Working for Fox at the time, that was my job. I did my job from the place I was at. Stacey now would never work at Fox, would never work for a news network or be a news contributor.”

