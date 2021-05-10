comScore Elizabeth Bruenig's Mother's Day NY Times Story Sparks Fury

NY Times Columnist Writes About Motherhood For Mother’s Day and Twitter Melts Down

By Caleb HoweMay 10th, 2021, 12:16 pm

New York Times columnist Elizabeth Bruenig wrote last week about her experience becoming a mother at the age of 25. Shortly after the article was published, and well into Monday morning, the reaction on Twitter was fierce, as were defenses of the column.

If it seems strange that an essay on motherhood would require fierce defending, it’s possible you haven’t spent much time on Twitter.

The biggest swarm of negative reactions were from a feminist standpoint, treating the column as an affront, and consisting in the main of unverified accounts with few followers to many tens of thousands. But the debacle really blew up when Salon’s Amanda Marcotte and feminist author Jude Ellison Sady Doyle weighed in.

They weren’t the only verified accounts to unleash hell. This one stuck out, from an account that dedicated a number of tweets to Bruenig’s article.

This interpretation of the article as somehow being an attack was thematically consistent among those spewing vitriol.

More.

Former Trump advisor A.J. Delgado got into it over the article as well. I’m not embedding those tweets though.

Bruenig’s motherhood mediation also had a lot of positive interaction, and many people, blue checks included, came to her defense against the mob. Even former presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson spoke up.

Naturally, the defenses pulled additional attacks.

Jill Filipovic, who was mentioned by Marcotte, had her own tweet on the subject of motherhood, taken by many as a response to Bruenig’s article.

Filipovic’s tweet spawned its own furious and vitriolic pushback, even netting a Twitchy post.

Bruenig’s editorial on motherhood is worth your time to read, way more so than any tweet wars, if you’re looking around.

