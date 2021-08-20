Stephen Colbert Blasts New Jeopardy! Host Mike Richards and His ‘Poorly Handled Regime Change’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert is, once again, tackling a “poorly handled regime change,” but this time it’s over at Jeopardy!

Colbert opened his Thursday night monologue by diving into “the big story everybody’s talking about right now,” joking that people might be interested in the topic just “to avoid talking about everything else.”

The host went on to explain the recent developments in the Jeopardy! saga, pointing to unearthed derogatory jokes the newly appointed host, Mike Richards, made on a 2013 episode of his podcast The Randumb Show.

Richards apologized, saying, “it’s more than clear that my attempts to be funny and provocative were not acceptable, and I have removed the episodes,” but Colbert was not satisfied with the explanation.

“I know I drove drunk and plowed through your rose garden, and to prove I’m sorry, I recycled my empty liquor bottles,” Colbert said, mocking Richards’ apology.

The late-night host also noted that Richards, who also faced two discrimination lawsuits while at The Price is Right, is an executive producer at Jeopardy!

“Wow, what are the odds?” Colbert joked of Richards’ chances of scoring the hosting gig. “Exactly the same as me getting named ‘Stephen Colbert Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.’ Suck it, Ryan Gosling!”

Recent reports have gone as far as to allege that Richards rigged the search for a new host in his favor.

The Ringer wrote that sources have debunked the producer’s claim that he stepped in as guest host after the intended host, famed Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings, fell through due to scheduling conflicts.

“But two sources close to Jeopardy! tell The Ringer that that’s not an accurate depiction of how Richards came to host,” wrote the pop culture site. “Instead, a planned host had a minor conflict during one of the show’s upcoming tape days. Jeopardy! staff and crew told the host that they could work around it—only for Richards to step in and insist on hosting himself, according to the sources, one of whom described feeling surprised that Richards characterized his presence on stage as an emergency substitution.”

“Ooh, looks like Richards’ job might be in … jeopardy!” Colbert cracked, referencing the mounting scandals.

Watch above, via YouTube

