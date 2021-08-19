Ken Jennings Speaks Out After Reports New Jeopardy! Host Rigged Search in His Own Favor

Ken Jennings has spoken out about Jeopardy’s new host Mike Richards following reports that claimed the game show’s current producer had rigged the search in his own favor.

“Obviously I’m disappointed with how this process played out, but I’d rather look ahead,” Jennings told The Ringer of Jeopardy’s decision to go with Richards as host. “I plan to be with the show as long as they’ll have me, no matter who’s hosting.”

Jennings’ comments come after another Ringer report claimed that Richards falsely told outlets that he stepped in as guest host after the intended host had fallen through due to scheduling conflicts.

Richards guest-hosted following Jennings’ six-week stint, telling the audience that due to a Covid-19 outbreak in LA and “obligations with his show The Chase,” Jennings had to step down from his Jeopardy! duties.

“But two sources close to Jeopardy! tell The Ringer that that’s not an accurate depiction of how Richards came to host,” wrote the pop culture site. “Instead, a planned host had a minor conflict during one of the show’s upcoming tape days. Jeopardy! staff and crew told the host that they could work around it—only for Richards to step in and insist on hosting himself, according to the sources, one of whom described feeling surprised that Richards characterized his presence onstage as an emergency substitution.”

Jennings’ comments also come after Richards’ past discrimination lawsuits, tied to his prior job at The Price is Right, began to make the rounds online earlier this month.

Richards also apologized on Wednesday for past derogatory comments he made on the podcast The Randumb Show.

