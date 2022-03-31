Stephen Colbert Mocks Madison Cawthorn for Narcing on GOP’s ‘Cocaine-Fueled, Fiscally Conservative Flesh Pit’

Stephen Colbert mocked Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for angering members of his own party by claiming that he has seen leaders do cocaine and that he has been invited to an “orgy.”

“Some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you,” Cawthorn said while on John Lovell’s Warrior Poet Society podcast. “And it’s like, this is wild.”

The representative also claimed that he was invited to a “sexual get-together” by a leader he has “looked up to,” later clarifying that he was in fact asked to “come to an orgy.”

Colbert addressed Cawthorn’s claims on Wednesday night, cracking that the representative outed his colleagues in Congress as “orgy-frequenting degenerates with a fondness for hard drugs.”

The host later noted that while Cawthorn acts “very innocent” while speaking to Lovell, he “clearly knows what a key bump of cocaine is.”

“Now, no surprise, no surprise, his claims of a cocaine-fueled, fiscally conservative flesh pit ruffled a few Republican feathers, which Hawthorn says they use to decorate their Eyes Wide Shut masks,” Colbert continued.

“So ruffled were those feathers that earlier today, House Minority Leader and guy at the orgy cooling his wang in the spinach dip, Kevin McCarthy, felt it necessary to hold a meeting in which multiple Republicans in the room stood up to air their anger and frustration over Cawthorn portraying his own colleagues as bacchanalian and sexual deviants.”

Colbert pointed to Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s (R-TX) response, as the Congressman claimed Cawthorn’s claims “paint the picture here that isn’t accurate.’

“Thank god, because that picture is too awful to be real. I’ve interviewed 80 members of Congress, and I’d have sex with two and a half of them,” Colbert said. “Not at the same time, of course — I’m not in the G.O.P.”

“Well, I can understand why they’re upset,” he added. “By not naming names, Cawthorn has implicated the entire GOP. I mean, the guy with the orgy and cocaine could be any Matt Gaetz.”

