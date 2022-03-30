Joy Reid: Cawthorn Not Invited to Orgies Because ‘Matt Gaetz Don’t Want No Competition for the High School Girls’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid took a shot at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) as she blasted Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) for allegedly telling a tall tale about orgies and drug use in Washington.

Cawthorn told podcaster John Lovell last week he has been invited to sexual gatherings since he was elected in 2020.

He also alleged he observed casual drug use during his short time in Congress.

“Some of the people leading on the movement to try and remove addiction in our country, and then you watch them do a key bump of cocaine right in front of you,” Cawthorn said. “And it’s like, this is wild.”

The North Carolina Republican’s recounting of alleged debauchery and hedonism was taken with a grain of salt.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was among those who went on record to state he did not buy Cawthorn’s description of elite D.C. society, as if it were written by Stanley Kubrick.

“This is unacceptable. There’s no evidence to this,” McCarthy said of Cawthorn’s claims.

On The ReidOut, the host dragged Cawthorn, and then she dragged Gaetz into the congressional sideshow.

Guest Jason Johnson joked that Cawthorn was the kid in high school who had a girlfriend who went to another school, whom no one had ever met.

“Like, Matt Gaetz isn’t calling him to hang out,” Johnson said. “Madison isn’t in the cool club, so I think he was probably lying about this.”

Reid responded by taking a shot at Gaetz over allegations he trafficked a 17-year-old girl for sex, which the Florida Republican has denied.

“If he’s not being invited out with Matt Gaetz, it’s because he’s afraid that he looks so young that he might become competing for the 17-year-olds,” Reid said. “Matt Gaetz don’t want no competition for the high school girls.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

