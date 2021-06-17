<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert went after President Joe Biden for the “strong ‘grandpa’s had it with your lip energy'” that he threw at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during his press conference in Geneva.

While speaking to reporters following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Biden snapped at Collins for asking him why he is “confident” that Putin will change his behavior.

“I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior. Where the hell — When did I say I was confident?” Biden said, later suggesting Collins is “in the wrong business.”

Colbert generally praised Biden’s time in Geneva, joking that, “basically, the only thing that was exciting about it is that it was not the most demoralizing, nauseating, international bootlicking anyone has ever seen.”

The host noted that Biden’s presser began with a “wee gaffe,” as the president seemed to almost refer to Putin as “Trump,” later pointing to some tension at the news conference.

“At the end, the president got a little testy with one reporter,” Colbert said, airing the clip of Biden snapping at Collins — a moment he later apologized for.

“Wow, that was some strong ‘grandpa’s had it with your lip’ energy!” Colbert said after playing the scene.

Colbert then proceeded to remove his jacket and delivered his best angry grandpa:

“What’s that? You watch your tone, mister! Knock it off with the grab-ass and the horseplay. This isn’t a dog-and-pony show. Were you born in a barn? If you were, grab a pail and start milking the cows because they’re coming home to roost, little boy blue! I fought in Korea!”

Watch above, via YouTube.

