President Joe Biden got combative with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins in his Geneva press conference on Wednesday.

Biden wrapped up his press conference on his summit with Vladimir Putin, and a number of reporters shouted out questions as he walked away.

The president stopped to answer a question on the Americans detained in Russia, and said, “I am not gonna walk away on that.”

“Why are you so confident he’ll change his behavior, Mr. President?” Collins asked.

“I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior,” Biden responded. “Where the hell — what do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident?”

He continued as he walked up and said, “I’m not confident of anything. I’m just stating a fact.”

“But given his past behavior has not changed,” Collins continued, “and in that press conference after sitting down with you for several hours he denied any involvement in cyberattacks, he downplayed human rights abuses, he even refused to say Alexei Navalny’s name.”

“So how does that account to a constructive meeting?” she asked.

“If you don’t understand that, you’re in the wrong business,” the president said before heading off.

You can watch above, via CNN.

