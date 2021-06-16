President Joe Biden offered his regret for losing his temper with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins during his news conference in Geneva.

Biden spoke to reporters after wrapping up his summit with Vladimir Putin, and as he wrapped up press conference, Collins tried to ask him why he is “confident” that the Russian president’s behavior will change. Biden took umbrage with the question, saying “I’m not confident he’ll change his behavior. Where the hell — When did I say I was confident?” The heated exchange ended with Biden suggesting that Collins is “in the wrong business.”

Biden spoke to reporters again at the airport before boarding Air Force One, and he apologized for his conduct toward Collins.

“I owe my last questioner an apology,” he said. “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy with the last answer I gave.”

As Biden continued to speak with reporters, he was presented with Collins’ question once more about whether he was “overly optimistic” to expect Putin to change his conduct on the world stage.

“Look, to be a good reporter, you’ve gotta be negative. You’ve gotta have a negative view of life, it seems to me,” Biden responded. He then reiterated his mea culpa, telling the press “I apologize for having been short before.”

Watch above, via CNN.

