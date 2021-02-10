Stephen Colbert Singles Out ‘Coward’ GOP Senators Who Did Not Watch Capitol Footage: ‘See No Evil, Hear No Evil, Makes You Seem Really Evil’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Stephen Colbert singled out the Republican Senators who reportedly looked away while House Democrats presented a stunning video montage of footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, quipping that, “See no evil, hear no evil, makes you seem really evil.”

“It’s one year and four days since we finished up the last impeachment trial of the same president, February of 2020. Oh, we were so young then. I long for a simpler time, when people hiding from Nazis and not leaving their house for months were just the plots of Jojo Rabbit and Parasite,” Colbert joked at the start of his monologue.

Colbert told his viewers of the video evidence presented at the trial, but decided against showing any of it, explaining that he thought it would be too painful for his audience to see.

“You would need a box of Kleenex, if not a poncho, perhaps even a diaper,” Colbert predicted would happen to his viewers if he had decided to show the montage.

The host continued to call out the GOP “cowards” who looked away while the video was being played at the trial — singling out Senators Rick Scott (R-FL), Tom Cotton (R-AR), Marco Rubio (R-FL), and Rand Paul (R-KY) for reportedly studying their “laps, papers or doodles.”

“See no evil, hear no evil, makes you seem really evil,” he said of the Senators.

“Today, 44 Republican Senators voted that the trial was unconstitutional because they don’t want to have this trial,” he continued. “Well, tough nuts. The country’s like a bar. The last president puked in the bathroom. Somebody’s got to clean it up, or we can’t use the bathroom anymore. Oh, you’re the ones who decided to be a busboy. So grab a mop and do your job. But if you can’t find a mop, use Rand Paul’s hair.”

The host also mocked one of Trump’s attorneys Bruce Castor, who stunned viewers of the trial with his rambling defense.

“Castor was so rambling, there were times it seemed like his plan was to put everybody to sleep, then grab the Articles of Impeachment and just tiptoe out,” joked the host. “Even C-SPAN tried to save their ratings by switching to live testimony from the House subcommittee on paint drying.”

“I am the lead prosecutor — sorry, the defense — here to prove the president is guilty — sorry, innocent — and should be sent to jail — sorry, to Mar-a-Lago. Wow. I guess Freud’s mom’s got my penis, I mean, cat’s tongue!’” Colbert continued, mimicking Castor.

Watch above, via YouTube.

