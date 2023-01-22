‘That’s His Fantasy?!’ SNL’s Weekend Update Dunks on Santos for Pretending to be Star College Volleyball Player

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update took multiple swipes at serial fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY), including dunking on his fashion choices and claim to be a college volleyball star.

“George Santos is facing multiple investigations for lying about nearly every aspect of his life to make himself appear far more successful than he is,” said Colin Jost to open the segment. “Earning him the nickname, Instagram.”

Jost said his favorite of all Santos’ lies was his claim that he had been a standout volleyball player at Baruch College (an educational institution that he never attended, much less starred on any sports teams).

“That’s a fine thing to be but an insane thing to pretend to be,” said Jost. “Like, that’s his fantasy?! It’s like asking a kid what do they want to be when they grow up and they’re like, ‘I dunno, assistant manager at Kohl’s?'”

Jost scoffed at reports claiming Santos was “able to get away with his lies for so long because he was so well dressed.”

“This guy is well dressed?” said Jost. “Looks like he’s trying to steal clothes by putting them on over when what he wore into the store.”

“And not to be a bitch, but can we talk about this look?” Jost added. “A blazer over a half-zip? Girl, not at my yacht party.”

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com