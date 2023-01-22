SNL Cold Open Features George Santos as an NFL Sideline Reporter with a New Round of Lies Still Not as Absurd as Ones He Actually Told

Saturday Night Live’s cold open started with what seemed like a standard parody of Fox Sports’ NFL coverage, with various cast members portraying well known sportscasters like Terry Bradshaw and Michael Strahan, but then after a bit of chatter about the evening’s playoff battle between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles, Mikey Day (portraying Howie Long) announced they had a new sideline reporter: “Congressman George Santos.”

The New York Republican has been caught in a mind-boggling series of misrepresentations, fabrications, and just flat-out lies, and his excuses, defenses, and denials have seemed nearly as inexplicably bizarre as the original tall tales.

Bowen Yang took the honor (dishonor?) of playing the beleaguered Santos.

“When we saw this guy’s resume, we had to give him a shot,” said Day, introducing Santos as a “Heisman trophy winner” with “more championships than Tom Brady.”

“Thank you for having me,” replied Yang’s Santos, declaring he was “here reporting live from the Super Bowl!”

Santos also claimed to be the first player to lead the NFL in passing and rushing, to be the “real Bo Jackson,” and the ‘first African-American quarterback to ever dunk a football.”

“And where did you play college ball again?” asked Molly Kearney’s Bradshaw.

“The university of college,” replied Santos.

Santos’ recap of the game included claiming that he himself had been responsible for an impressive (as well as impossible or irrelevant) array of stats, including completing “36 of 25 passes” and “12 touchdowns, 17 rebounds, and ten RBIs” — and an Oscar awarded by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“I’m being told some of those stats are not accurate and that you maybe didn’t play in the game at all,” said Long.

Later in the segment, Yang returned in the now-infamous sequined dress, jewelry, and wig ensemble of Santos competing as a drag queen in Brazil (a report he has denied, but there are multiple sources who have come forward with photos and videos)

Yang’s character insisted he was not George, but “Kitara Ravache,” the drag name reportedly used by Santos, with a new round of outlandish claims, including “I wrote the football anthem, which I’m allowed to do because my mother died twice on 9/11.”

“Let’s take a break,” said Day’s Long, “but it’s official: the Eagles are moving on and George Santos represents America and can vote on wars.”

The bedazzled Kitara/George then slid into the studio and called out, “And live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!”

Pretty amusing, but not sure it quite rises to the level of pretending to be a Jewish/Jew-ish college volleyball star, pet rescue champion, Met Gala attendee, and New York arts scene maven with a brain tumor, Covid, two replaced knees and a saucy collection of purloined Burberry scarves.

Mediaite’s “complete-ish ranking” of Santos’ many, many lies is here.

Watch above, via NBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com