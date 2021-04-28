‘That’s Some Sort of … Weird Pillow’: Martin Scorsese Gets Quizzed By His Daughter About Feminine Products and the Results Are Hilarious

Martin Scorsese made an iconic TikTok debut on Tuesday, starring in a hilarious video posted by his 21-year-old daughter Francesca Scorsese.

Taking part in the “Guess the Object” TikTok challenge, Francesca quizzed the acclaimed director on what she labeled “feminine items,” including a scrunchie, a menstrual cup, and an eyelash curler:

“I will probably regret posting this but…. he actually did much better than I thought!” Francesca captioned the video, as her father scored roughly 57 percent (if we’re being generous.)

Scorsese sort-of, kind-of successfully guessed a handful items, including an eyelash curler, which he called “mascara,” a beauty blender, which he labeled as, “some sort of cosmetic thing that you use,” and a bobby pin — an item so “easy” that he was offended it was even included on the list.

“Come on! What is this? Wasting my time,” said the Gangs of New York director after instantly identifying the item on the screen as a pin.

Scorsese did struggle with some products, calling a menstrual cup a “flagon,” which is a large vessel often used to carry alcoholic beverages. He later changed his answer to “eye cup,” which is also very much incorrect.

“That’s some sort of … weird pillow of some kind,” Scorsese later said of a hair donut, which is generally used to perfect a bun or another updo.

