Trevor Noah Mourns What was Cut from Biden’s Build Back Better Plan: Women Will ‘Give Birth During Their Lunch Break’

Trevor Noah is not too happy about what was cut from President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better Act.

“Let’s kick things off with big news in Congress. The only place with more in-fighting than an episode of Succession,” Noah cracked on Thursday night’s The Daily Show. “After months of whittling down the bill to satisfy Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, today President Biden finally revealed what is left of his big social policy bill.”

Noah went on to explain that a lot of what was originally in the plan has been taken out, including free community college and paid family and medical leave.

“America will remain the only nation in the world where women try to give birth during their lunch break,” he quipped. “USA! USA! USA!”

“Oh, and Medicare won’t cover the cost of dental or vision care for seniors but it will cover hearing — which makes sense. You know Biden made sure that that stayed in,” Noah added. “When you got a president that whispers as much as he does, you’ve got to make sure people can at least hear him.”

Noah noted that there are still aspects of the bill that Democrats want, including universal Pre-K, an extension of the child tax credit, and half a trillion dollars to fight climate change.

“The sad thing is that Biden wanted a much bigger bill to address all these problems,” Noah concluded. “But the bill that he is trying to sell now is much smaller than that. You know, it’s like a doctor telling you, ‘In order to cure your cancer I want to cut the entire tumor out!’ And then when you wake up from surgery he’s like, ‘So all I could do was rub a little Vicks on it, and I hope that helps. Dr. Manchin wouldn’t let me use the scalpel.'”

Watch above, via Comedy Central.

