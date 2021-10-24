Progressive Democrats in Congress have been frustrated with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-WV) for their opposition to the multi-trillion dollar reconciliation package. But in the eyes of one member of the House, one is far more worthy of blame than the other.

Appearing on Fox News Sunday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) blasted Sinema for avoiding questions about her position on the spending package. Khanna delivered his blunt take in response to a question from Fox News anchor Chris Wallace about how frustrated he is with Manchin and Sinema. The California congressman told Wallace that he appreciates Manchin articulating his decision publicly.

“Senator Manchin has been a straight shooter,” Khanna said. “You know exactly where he stands. I disagree with areas, but I respect that.”

But Khanna has a very different opinion of Sinema.

“My concern with Senator Sinema is, why are the rules different for her?” Khanna said. “Why doesn’t she go on shows like yours? Why doesn’t she explain herself? If she’s shifted her position on Trump tax cuts, explain it. I guess I’ve never seen a politician, including, frankly, the former president, [Donald] Trump, who just totally ducks answering questions of the media or constituents, and that’s my frustration with her. She’s not clear about what she believes.

Wallaced echoed the the congressman’s sentiments — noting the difficulty his team has had in getting a hold of Sinema.

“I’ve got to tell you, I’m a little frustrated,” Wallace said. “We’ve been trying to get her on the air. She won’t even meet with us in private.”

via Fox News

