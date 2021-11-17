Trevor Noah Slams Ahmaud Arbery Defense Lawyer for Objecting to Black Pastors in Courtroom: ‘Not Saying This Guy is Racist, But…’

Trevor Noah slammed a defense attorney for one of three White men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery after he objected to the inclusion of Black pastors in the courtroom.

Last week, attorney Kevin Gough told the court they “don’t want any more Black pastors” in the room, taking issue with how many showed up to support the Arbery family.

“Obviously, there are so many pastors they can have. If their pastor is Al Sharpton that’s fine. That’s it,” said Gough. “We don’t want any other Black pastors coming in here or Jesse Jackson or whoever was in here sitting with the victim’s family trying to influence the jury in this case.”

Gough went on to call the inclusion of “high profile members of the African-American community into the courtroom” a form of “intimidation and an attempt to pressure.”

Gough did not stop there, and this week asked Judge Timothy Walmsley to remove Rev.Jackson from the courtroom, adding, “The seats in the public gallery of a courtroom are not like courtside seats at a Lakers game.”

Noah tore into Gough for his remarks on Tuesday edition of The Daily Show, cracking that the trial is nothing like a Lakers game.

“The jury has 11 White people and one Black guy,” Noah said. “That’s basically the opposite of any basketball team.”

The host pointed to the fact that Gough is representing someone on trial for killing a Black man “just for jogging in the wrong neighborhood,” joking, “I’m not saying this guy is racist, but …”

The Daily Show Twitter account later posted the video with the caption, “We’re not saying the lawyer trying to keep Black pastors out of the Ahmaud Arbery courtroom is racist, but he’s not not racist…”

Noah later noted that Black pastors regularly support families in need, adding, “Why are you shocked by this?”

“It doesn’t matter what it is. They’ll show up,” he added. “Hell, if you need them, they’ll even show up for emotional support at your kid’s spelling bee.”

