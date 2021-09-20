Twitter Crowns Conan O’Brien Winner of the Emmys, Even Though He Didn’t Win Anything

By Leia Idliby
 

Conan O’Brien stole the show at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards.

The former late-night host performed several bits throughout the Sunday night ceremony, even bringing the entire star-studded crowd to its feet while heckling Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma. 

O’Brien later gave some trouble to late-night hosts John Oliver and Stephen Colbert, crashing Colbert’s acceptance speech by enthusiastically running on stage with the rest of the Late Show crew.

Earlier in the night, O’Brien also got Oliver, winner of both Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, to admit that he was secretly “rooting for Conan” to take home the prize for his final season.

Oliver thanked O’Brien for “30 years of inspiring comedy writers,” praised his chemistry with the late Norm Macdonald, and urged viewers to spend time watching clips of the two, as “It doesn’t get better than that.”

Despite the accolades, the Last Week Tonight host later clarified that O’Brien would have to take the awards from his “cold dead hands” when asked if he would be sharing any of the glory.

Well, while O’Brien did not take home any awards, likely unable to strip them from Oliver’s grasp, Twitter has crowned him — and his trolling — the winner of the 2021 Emmy Awards:

 

