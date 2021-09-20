Twitter Crowns Conan O’Brien Winner of the Emmys, Even Though He Didn’t Win Anything

Conan O’Brien stole the show at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards.

The former late-night host performed several bits throughout the Sunday night ceremony, even bringing the entire star-studded crowd to its feet while heckling Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma.

O’Brien later gave some trouble to late-night hosts John Oliver and Stephen Colbert, crashing Colbert’s acceptance speech by enthusiastically running on stage with the rest of the Late Show crew.

Earlier in the night, O’Brien also got Oliver, winner of both Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, to admit that he was secretly “rooting for Conan” to take home the prize for his final season.

Oliver thanked O’Brien for “30 years of inspiring comedy writers,” praised his chemistry with the late Norm Macdonald, and urged viewers to spend time watching clips of the two, as “It doesn’t get better than that.”

Despite the accolades, the Last Week Tonight host later clarified that O’Brien would have to take the awards from his “cold dead hands” when asked if he would be sharing any of the glory.

Conan can take John Oliver’s #Emmys “from my cold, dead hands,” he jokes, before adding, “It’s hard to overstate the influence he has had on comedy writers.” https://t.co/mIawnJn2Ad pic.twitter.com/UKsAVOxwj9 — Variety (@Variety) September 20, 2021

Well, while O’Brien did not take home any awards, likely unable to strip them from Oliver’s grasp, Twitter has crowned him — and his trolling — the winner of the 2021 Emmy Awards:

Conan is giving no F’s tonight!😂 — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) September 20, 2021

Conan is the best part of this show and he hasn’t even been on stage. pic.twitter.com/jZfEFo6C5f — av clark (@annevclark) September 20, 2021

C

O

N

A

N off his TV leash is the best Conan — Jessica Galliart (@JessicaGalliart) September 20, 2021

i feel like there’s an inside joke with conan and i want the tea. #emmys — jarrett. (@JarrettHill) September 20, 2021

Conan rules and I am very grateful for him and his show and all those cool people who made it — Jesse Thorn (@JesseThorn) September 20, 2021

Conan is an absolute comedy God. — Sean O’Connor (@seanoconnz) September 20, 2021

Conan cheering and saluting the Television Academy chairman on tonight’s Emmy’s is what I needed today. https://t.co/kzxacJwJcI — John Andersen (@JohnAndersen21) September 20, 2021

Whoever is responsible for not hiring Conan to host the Emmys/not give him an Emmy/not have a camera on him for the whole show should probably leave Hollywood — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 20, 2021

What are they gonna do? Take the Tonight Show away from him again? #Emmys #Conan — Clayburn Griffin (@Clayburn) September 20, 2021

Catching up on the The #Emmys and @ConanOBrien just continues to re-affirm why I’ve loved him for decades. Hysterical. #Conan pic.twitter.com/HIgzivfUcg — Brendan Kirby (@BrendanKirbyTV) September 20, 2021

Should have had a Conan Cam during the entire show. PiP. #Emmys — Clayburn Griffin (@Clayburn) September 20, 2021

Conan is the friend we all need and deserve #Emmys — Shannon Rousseau (@shannonrousseau) September 20, 2021

Dear #Emmys

LET CONAN SPEAK — jordan eichenblatt (@JEichenblatt) September 20, 2021

I love Conan crashing Colbert’s #Emmys win! 🤣🤣🤣 — Ethan Bearman (@EthanBearman) September 20, 2021

here for this energy — Hulu (@hulu) September 20, 2021

Conan didn’t win the Emmy he deserved tonight, but he won my life long admiration, which is much worse. I wrote about what Conan and his show means to me, on the night he did his last show. https://t.co/KzE11YLq6F — Momin Qureshi (@Momin680NEWS) September 20, 2021

I think we can all agree the real winner at tonight’s #Emmys was Conan. — Zach Laws (@zachlaws) September 20, 2021

Conan cheering and saluting the Television Academy chairman on tonight’s Emmy’s is what I needed today. https://t.co/kzxacJwJcI — John Andersen (@JohnAndersen21) September 20, 2021

Conan O’Brien running on the stage after Stephen Colbert wins the Emmy LOL pic.twitter.com/d3w9wWlLio — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 20, 2021

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com