Van Morrison is set to release a clutch of new songs protesting the pandemic lockdown according to a Friday morning BBC News report. “In the lyrics, he claims scientists are ‘making up crooked facts’ to justify measures that ‘enslave’ the population,” the article reports.

Morrison’s anti-science position makes it clear that he is no longer on the same Caravan as medical and public health experts around the world. The songs come after what must have been a tough Summertime in England, though he is not afraid to wade Into the Mystic territory of protest songs.

It must have been a Wild Night when he came up with the idea for these songs, the concept of which likely probably Stoned Him at first. The 75-year-old Irish rocker is notorious for his irritable nature, but he has never been Satisfied with conventional wisdom, which suggests the Beautiful Vision behind these songs.

In the event, if the afore-written puns based on song titles were not enough award-nominated comedy for you, Twitter had a field day with this news. To wit:

I love scientists and I love Van Morrison so now I don’t know who to trust when it comes to science. https://t.co/oSz8oahwP2 — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) September 18, 2020

Possible Van Morrison lyrics…

“Hey, where did masks go?

Days when the plagues came

No social distancing

Playin’ a daft game

Coughin and a wheezin hey, hey

Spreading and infecting

On a hospital ventilator with

Our hearts a stoppin’ and you, my… 5G girl” https://t.co/DGhrAOuaPZ — Sarah O’Connell (@SarahO_Connell) September 18, 2020

Van Morrison writing anti-lockdown protest songs based on dubious viral Facebook posts is absolute peak boomer. https://t.co/U498KfmINh pic.twitter.com/Y0NIaXR7gG — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) September 18, 2020

These are among the musicians who have died of #COVID19:

John Prine

Toots Hibbert

Ellis Marsalis Jr.

Adam Schlesinger

Bruce Williamson

Nick Cordero

Trini Lopez

Lee Konitz

Wallace Roney Waddup, Van Morrison?https://t.co/EExlo80rRJ — David Beard (@dabeard) September 18, 2020

I didn’t know Van Morrison was so oppressed. Poor guy — Imani ‘Pumpkin Spice’ Gandy 🌽🍂🍁 (@AngryBlackLady) September 18, 2020

I want to hear Van Morrison’s crackpot views about Covid to precisely the same extent that I wish to hear Anthony Fauci try to sing “Tupelo Honey.” https://t.co/ZhSPGkz12c — Timothy Noah (@TimothyNoah1) September 18, 2020

So sad that 200,000 Americans aren’t alive to hear Van Morrison’s new material – via @JahHills & @sterlewine https://t.co/1esa6bR2KX — Damon K (@dada_drummer) September 18, 2020

I’ll continue to trust Van Morrison when it comes to thoughts about going Into The Mystic, and maybe about an individual brown-eyed girl, but when it comes to the genetics of brown-eyed women, the scientists still win. https://t.co/9uhaQrzvFX — Aaron Sagers #BlackLivesMatter (@aaronsagers) September 18, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]