comScore

Twitter Points and Laughs at Rock Dinosaur Van Morrison’s Planned Anti-Lockdown Protest Song

By Colby HallSep 18th, 2020, 10:32 am

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Van Morrison is set to release a clutch of new songs protesting the pandemic lockdown according to a Friday morning BBC News report. “In the lyrics, he claims scientists are ‘making up crooked facts’ to justify measures that ‘enslave’ the population,” the article reports.

Morrison’s anti-science position makes it clear that he is no longer on the same Caravan as medical and public health experts around the world. The songs come after what must have been a tough Summertime in England, though he is not afraid to wade Into the Mystic territory of protest songs.

It must have been a Wild Night when he came up with the idea for these songs, the concept of which likely probably Stoned Him at first. The 75-year-old Irish rocker is notorious for his irritable nature, but he has never been Satisfied with conventional wisdom, which suggests the Beautiful Vision behind these songs.

In the event, if the afore-written puns based on song titles were not enough award-nominated comedy for you, Twitter had a field day with this news. To wit:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: