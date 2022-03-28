Twitter’s Cavalcade of TERRIBLE Takes on Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars

will smith smacks chris rock at oscars

Robyn Beck/Getty Images

All anyone can talk about is Will Smith smacking Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars, leading to some questionable takes.

In the shocking Osars moment, Smith — triggered by a joke Rock made at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense — walked up on stage while Rock was presenting the nominees for Best Documentary and proceeded to, as Rock described it, “slap the shit” out of him.

Rock had just mocked Pinkett Smith’s baldness, saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

The joke struck a nerve with the actress, who revealed her alopecia diagnosis in 2018.

Keep my wife’s name out ya fucking mouth!” Smith yelled at Rock after walking back to his seat.

Twitter blew up following the altercation, prompting social media users to share their particularly hot takes.

Each of the tweets was roundly criticized online, especially those defending Smith, tying in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and comparing Smith to Donald Trump.

