Twitter’s Cavalcade of TERRIBLE Takes on Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at the Oscars

All anyone can talk about is Will Smith smacking Chris Rock across the face at the Oscars, leading to some questionable takes.

In the shocking Osars moment, Smith — triggered by a joke Rock made at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense — walked up on stage while Rock was presenting the nominees for Best Documentary and proceeded to, as Rock described it, “slap the shit” out of him.

Rock had just mocked Pinkett Smith’s baldness, saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

The joke struck a nerve with the actress, who revealed her alopecia diagnosis in 2018.

“Keep my wife’s name out ya fucking mouth!” Smith yelled at Rock after walking back to his seat.

Twitter blew up following the altercation, prompting social media users to share their particularly hot takes.

Each of the tweets was roundly criticized online, especially those defending Smith, tying in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and comparing Smith to Donald Trump.

“Keep my wife’s name out of yo fuckin’ mouth!!!” — Vladimir Putin — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 28, 2022

Will Smith said “Not Today”. A man big enough to absolutely floor him, slapped him softly enough that Chris barely moved, because he made fun of his wife’s alopecia on a world stage. Don’t say #protectBlackwomen for two years and then only condemn Will here. Come on… pic.twitter.com/6aTfKlNynN — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 28, 2022

He tried to be “peaceful” and just couldn’t. This is not the first time Chris has punched down on Jada on a world stage: but it will be the last. — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 28, 2022

I totally hear you. I’m saying to *only* condemn him is wrong. Which is happening. Only focusing on the physical violence allows for the emotional violence to just be gotten away with. Also Hi! ❤️ — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) March 28, 2022

Liam Payne gives his opinion on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage at the #Oscars for making a joke about his wife: “I believe whatever he felt that he did, he had the right to do.” pic.twitter.com/dfoSaxLw6n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 28, 2022

Black lives matter… unless Will Smith is slapping them. Is that the new rule? It’s hard to keep up. #Oscars — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 28, 2022

I’d say Will Smith hits like a girl… but I’m no biologist… #Oscars — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 28, 2022

So did like anyone walk out after that happened??? Or are we getting an independent psychological case study on how Trump got normalized? — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 28, 2022

Pull to conform to what is happening around you is a powerful tide. Applause for assault in a tuxedo in California is the same as applause for assault while wearing a red hat in Alabama. That was a crime. There was no virtue attached to it. None whatsoever. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) March 28, 2022

I had alopecia. It absolutely sucks, no doubt. (Cured it through diet, exercise and PRP.) Am I allowed to slap Will Smith for ‘After Earth’? That movie was absolutely terrible… pic.twitter.com/hYodUvwlBH — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) March 28, 2022

Just in time for the flood of Azov atrocity videos https://t.co/69ExmrXXIh — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) March 28, 2022

I showed this to my boss and he said I could go back to bed pic.twitter.com/JgfcMZtBhl — Zack Budryk (@BudrykZack) March 28, 2022

If Will Smith was a white guy, he would have been led out of the Oscars in handcuffs. Then police would have thrown him in jail. There would be a thousand media hit pieces about him being ‘racist.’ He would be canceled for life. Instead, he won Best Actor. That’s ‘privilege.’ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 28, 2022

Should we be surprised that so many on the Left now believe that microaggressions should be met with actual physical violence? They’ve been clear about this for years. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 28, 2022

I had to look up who won best actress. This is what happens when the majority of the films made and nominated today are just, unremarkable? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2022

“Not 1 person came out because he’s @willsmith, this is how #DonaldTrump gets away with shit. Will Smith & Trump are the same guy.” ~ @HowardStern #Howard100 — HOWARD 100 QUOTES (@HOWARD100Quotes) March 28, 2022

It’s all jokes till….

I respect Will for smacking Chris Rock. Jada has alopecia but even if she didn’t “Protect ya wife at ALL times!” Sometimes you gotta let em know 🤷🏾‍♂️ #dontplaywithme — Matt Forte (@MattForte22) March 28, 2022

