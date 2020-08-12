Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) celebrated on Wednesday the ‘Squad’s’ lopsided primary victories following Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) Tuesday win.

After Omar secured her primary renomination following victories by fellow “Squad” members Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “I want folks to recognize how big of a triumph @IlhanMN’s victory represents.”

“Tens of millions in big money was targeted to unseat 3 of us as ‘safe’ Dems – almost unheard of,” she declared, adding, “This is what happens you deeply challenge systems of power and corruption. But the people triumphed.”

I want folks to recognize how big of a triumph @IlhanMN’s victory represents. Tens of millions in big money was targeted to unseat 3 of us as “safe” Dems – almost unheard of. This is what happens you deeply challenge systems of power and corruption. But the people triumphed. https://t.co/adVnV6wGGR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

Omar won her primary on Tuesday by more than 18 points despite opposition from well-funded Democratic primary challenger Antone Melton-Meaux, who was endorsed by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

“In Minnesota, we know that organized people will always beat organized money. Tonight, our movement didn’t just win. We earned a mandate for change,” celebrated Omar on Twitter. “Despite outside efforts to defeat us, we once again broke turnout records. Despite the attacks, our support has only grown.”

In Minnesota, we know that organized people will always beat organized money. Tonight, our movement didn’t just win. We earned a mandate for change. Despite outside efforts to defeat us, we once again broke turnout records. Despite the attacks, our support has only grown. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 12, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez and Tlaib likewise won their primaries by lopsided margins.

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]