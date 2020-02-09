comScore
video

WATCH: Brad Pitt Hits Senate for Not Calling John Bolton in Oscars Acceptance Speech

By Josh FeldmanFeb 9th, 2020, 8:31 pm

Brad Pitt got in a brief political dig during his acceptance speech at the Oscars tonight after winning Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Pitt remarked, “They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week.”

The audience applauded and Pitt added, “I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it, in the end the adults do the right thing.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: