WATCH: Dropkick Murphys Singer Offers to Fight Fans at Concert Who Believe Biden Lost 2020 Election: ‘Wake the F**k Up!’

Dropkick Murphys singer Ken Casey went on a screaming rant against former President Donald Trump and any supporters who buy into “that election denying shit.” Those who do, the singer informed concertgoers this week, were free to fight the rocker outside.

Casey and his band were performing at a show at the Allentown Fairgrounds in Pennsylvania this week and multiple people in attendance at the show caught Casey’s tirade on camera. The clip was quickly shared and celebrated by fellow Trump critics.

Dropkick Murphys lead singer Ken Casey called out the MAGA grifters and billionaires who don’t give a f*** about the working class perfectly on Thursday night at the Allentown fairgrounds in PA. MORE OF THIS PLEASE. pic.twitter.com/XH78apNrLN — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) September 3, 2022

Footage of Casey picks up as the singer described the “working class people” who listen to Dropkick Murphy’s music. The rant soon turned more political with the singer mentioning Trump without actually naming the Republican.

“You’re being duped by the greatest swindler in history of the world,” Casey shouted from the stage. “You’re being duped by a bunch of grifters and billionaires who don’t give a shit about you and your family. They care about their tax breaks and the money they can put in their pocket.”

Casey also offered to fight anyone in the crowd who buys into Trump’s claims that he actually won the 2020 presidential election, and President Joe Biden lost.

“If you consider yourself a patriot, and you’re spouting off that election-denying shit, I will fight your ass outside if you want to. Wake the fuck up!” the Massachusetts native said.

Casey circled back to talking about “working class people,” telling his audience billionaires “don’t give a shit.”

“We’re working class people. The people, the fucking rich, the billionaires, they don’t give a shit,” he said.

The singer switched gears after that and returned to the concert.

“Thank you for listening. 26 years as a band. If you call yourself a fan, you can give us two minutes,” Casey said.

The singer has criticized Trump plenty in the past, claiming his blood pressure went down after Trump lost the presidency.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com