WATCH: Jamie Foxx Stuns With One of the Best Trump Impressions You Will Ever See

Actor Jamie Foxx is going viral over the uncanny impression of former President Donald Trump he showcased during a recent interview.

Foxx appeared alongside Snoop Dogg on the Thursday edition of the Rap Radar podcast.

At one point during their conversation, Foxx wowed the room with his impression of Trump.

“There’s a lot of great people on both sides. Lots of great people on both sides. I know Harry O, he’s a great person. He couldn’t vote for me at the time. Now he can vote for me once he gets out,” Foxx said, using the classic Trump hand movements.

“I love Snoop D, O, double-G. Great person,” he said, turning to Snoop Dogg who was sitting right next to him.

“Do you love Death Row Records?” asked host Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller.

Foxx continued with the impression, saying, “I love death row,” as everyone began to laugh hysterically.

“Excuse me. Excuse me. Excuse me. Fake news, I love death records,” Foxx said to them before breaking character.

“What’s your favorite death row record, Mr. Trump?” Miller asked.

“All of them. I love the death row records. Don’t try to pin me down. See what he just did? Excuse me,” Foxx laughed.

“They tried to give me the virus, I beat the virus,” he shouted in character before saying, “They tried to give him the virus? I was like who is ‘they’?

Foxx then broke character to talk about Trump and Covid.

“That motherfucker said ‘I beat the virus,’ I was like ‘Fuck yeah, He beat it!'” he concluded.

Listen above via The Rap Radar Podcast.



—

