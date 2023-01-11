WATCH: Jennifer Coolidge Steals the Show with Rousing Golden Globes Speech, Bringing ‘White Lotus’ Creator to Tears

Actress Jennifer Coolidge took the Golden Globes by storm after delivering a hilarious and emotional acceptance speech for her role in HBO’s White Lotus.

The actress took home the prize for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a limited series for her role as Tanya McQuoid in the HBO hit. She began her speech by immediately setting the award on the floor.

“I don’t work out, you know what I mean? I can’t hold it that long,” Coolidge said, making the crowd laugh.

Coolidge thanked the TV showrunners who helped her career.

“There were like five people that kept me going for, you know, 20 years with these little jobs. And Ryan Murphy, you were one of them. You know these little jobs that like kept me going,” she said pointing out the American Horror Story creator.

She elaborated on her long career and expressed her appreciation for those small roles.

“I didn’t know anybody and it never, it just was sort of this thing that wasn’t going anywhere — anyway, you know? And then there were these people who would sort of give you these cute little jobs and it would just be enough to get to the next one, next one,” she said.

“Some of these things would go like five, you know, five different episode, you know, five different sequels of American Pie,” she joked. “I milked that to the bone. I mean, I’m still going for six or seven, whatever they want, you know.”

She then turned her focus to the creator of White Lotus, Mike White, who was moved to tears by the actress.

“Mike White, you have given me hope for just, you’ve given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, cause you did kill me off. But it doesn’t matter because even if this is the end, you sort of changed my life in a million different ways,” Coolidge said.

“And my neighbors are speaking to me — things like that and — and I mean it. None of those people, I was never invited to one party on my hill. And now everyone’s inviting me,” she added.

“If you don’t know Mike White, this is what you should know. It’s like — he’s worried about the world. He’s worried about people, he’s worried about friends of his that aren’t doing well, or if they’re doing — he’s always worried about people. You’re worried about animals. He really is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met. I mean, he gives me so much excitement to be — you make people wanna live longer,” she praised.

As the wrap up music began to play, she said, “Mike, I love you to death.”

“I just wanna say, this is really a fun night. Thank you. Thank you,” she concluded.

Watch above via NBC on YouTube.

