WATCH: Lorde Does Not Flinch Once While Eating Hot Ones’ Spiciest Wings

Lorde remained entirely unfazed while eating the spiciest wing offered on viral YouTube segment Hot Ones — which honestly checks out.

Lorde appeared on the latest episode of First We Feast’s interview segment Hot Ones, during which celebrities are interviewed while eating increasingly spicy wings — wowing both fans as well as host Sean Evans with her ability to handle the heat.

Lorde remained calm throughout the episode, answering all of Evans’ questions with ease, while most stars — celebrity chefs included — struggle to focus quite early into the interview.

Showing no sign of defeat, Lorde, giving her perfect Legally Blonde “What, like it’s hard?” face, also told Evans that the hot wings have been “a really delicious lunch.”

While admitting that she didn’t like the taste of one sauce — labeling it both “bitter” and “hot” before having to wipe her nose — the pop star still remained relatively composed as she went on to answer Evans’ questions on a recent trip she took to Antarctica.

“Your composure through this thing,” said a shocked Evans. “It’s a sight to behold.”

The New Zealander did, however, grimace after eating a few bites of the sauce, which had a Scoville hotness rating of 135,600 — having to pause while talking about her orca-watching helicopter expedition.

“Ugh, it is hot,” she said. “I’m doing good, it’s — I feel it.”

One hiccup aside, the singer went on to complete the challenge, eating the final and hottest sauce without flinching once.

Lorde joined Evans on Thursday to promote her latest studio album Solar Power, which is set to release on August 20. The pop star has already dropped two singles, Stoned at the Nail Salon and Solar Power from the upcoming LP.

“I basically thought of the album as a sun-worship album,” she told Evans. “I’m not religious in any way, but my experiences in nature in the last couple years were as close to what I’ve experienced as religion. It was a sort of devotional record for me.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

