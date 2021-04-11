WATCH: ‘Marcus Mumford From the Band Mumford and Sons’ Crashes His Wife Carey Mulligan’s SNL Opening Monologue

Marcus Mumford, the lead singer of the band Mumford & Sons, crashed his wife Carey Mulligan’s opening monologue on Saturday Night Live, giving her tips and offering to fill in if the show needed a musical guest.

Mulligan began her monologue with some jokes about being mistaken for actress Michelle Williams and enjoying getting to travel again after being in quarantine with her husband and two children for the past year.

“I’m also very excited to be here because my husband was actually musical guest three times,” said Mulligan, “Marcus Mumford, from the band Mumford and Sons. Or as I like to call it, ‘My Husband and Sons.'”

“But he couldn’t be here tonight so he’s at home watching the children,” said Mulligan as she waved at the camera. “Hi, babe, love you.”

“Love you, too,” Mumford called from the back of the audience. “Hi. It’s me. It’s me, Marcus Mumford from the band Mumford and Sons.”

“Yes, darling, I know. What a surprise,” said Mulligan. “Lovely to see you. Where are the kids?”

“I left them with the Sons,” he replied. “Couldn’t miss this for the world. You’re going to smash it, really, SNL — This is amazing.”

“Thank you, darling,” said Mulligan.

“Do you know if they booked a musical guest for tonight?” Mumford asked.

“Yeah,” Mulligan said apologetically. (Kid Cudi was the night’s musical guest.)

“Are you sure?” he said.

“I’m sure,” she said.

“If they’re needing anyone, I’m happy do it,” he volunteered.

“I think they’ve got it covered,” she said.

“Really? I have my guitar,” he said.

Mulligan eventually invited him up on stage, where he added a musical accompaniment to the end of her monologue.

Watch the video above, via NBC.

